Marc Edwards Purchases 345,000 Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE) Stock

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) Director Marc Edwards purchased 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00.

Kane Biotech Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CVE:KNE opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. Kane Biotech Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.