Christopher G.B. Meyer Sells 10,000 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher G.B. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 71,479 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $330,947.77.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.53 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Equities analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lesaka Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,641,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 59,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

