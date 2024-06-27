Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Buys 6,047 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $51,459.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,325,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,363,085.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.
- On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $809,647.02.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45.
Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LGF-A opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
