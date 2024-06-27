Amy E. Mckee Sells 8,600 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at $175,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $6.18 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,567 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 592,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 257,094 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

