Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 4,999 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

