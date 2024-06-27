Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 4,999 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of Asana stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.