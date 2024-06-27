Robert Craig Owen Sells 5,719 Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 5,719 shares of Prairie Operating stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $61,536.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Craig Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Craig Owen sold 3,319 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $35,878.39.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Craig Owen sold 12,286 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $134,900.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Craig Owen sold 5,127 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $65,881.95.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROP opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.72). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

