Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 3,970 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 293,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 222,038 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 217,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.94 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

