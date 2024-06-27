Bowman & Co S.C. Takes Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Bowman & Co S.C. owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 158,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,036 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

MLN opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

