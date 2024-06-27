Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 1,053 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 37,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.