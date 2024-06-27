Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
VBR opened at $182.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average is $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
