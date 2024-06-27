Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 234 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

