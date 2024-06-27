Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
VTV stock opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
