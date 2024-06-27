Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

MSI stock opened at $384.07 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $391.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

