GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $31,455,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

NYSE MET opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

