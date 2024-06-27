GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 546 JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,691,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,996,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,364,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000.
JPLD opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.
The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.
