GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $29,000 in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $2,766,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 35,604 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

