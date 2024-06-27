GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $32,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.