Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,717 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,312,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,766.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 248,086 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.