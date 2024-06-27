Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $141,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quarry LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

