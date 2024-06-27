Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

