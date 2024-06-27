Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,050,000 after acquiring an additional 924,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,983,000 after buying an additional 88,061 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

