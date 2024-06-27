Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 339,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 82,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Route1 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 790.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Route1 (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Route1 had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.19%. The firm had revenue of C$4.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Route1 Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

