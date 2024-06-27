Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $156.45 and last traded at $158.21. 15,314,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 65,504,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,081.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

