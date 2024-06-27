Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,150,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,929,000 after acquiring an additional 836,658 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

