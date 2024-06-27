Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 17,303 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $381,877.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,144.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of HIMS opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,156.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
