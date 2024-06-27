Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 17,303 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $381,877.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,144.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,156.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

