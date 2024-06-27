Kwmg LLC Sells 209 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $184.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

