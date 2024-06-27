Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Reduced by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,492 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $607,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $601,545,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $184.51.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

