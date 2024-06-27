Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 263,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,447,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,990,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $184.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
