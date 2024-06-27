Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $198.60 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

