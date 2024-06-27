Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,955 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 119,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $186.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.