Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,051 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,214,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,349,000 after buying an additional 110,805 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.