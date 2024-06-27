Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

