1,000 Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

