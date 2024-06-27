Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 500 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

