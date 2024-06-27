Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $58,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,828 shares of company stock worth $7,500,119 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

