1,480 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $39.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

