Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

NYSE:EMR opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

