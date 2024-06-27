103 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.18 and a 200-day moving average of $225.62. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.