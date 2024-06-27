Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

