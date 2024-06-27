Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

