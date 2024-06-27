Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,466 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $219,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 92,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 69,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EPD opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

