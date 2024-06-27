Constitution Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.81 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $353.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

