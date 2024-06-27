Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after buying an additional 93,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,753,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $288.29 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.58 and a 200 day moving average of $282.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

