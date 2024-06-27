Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MORT opened at $11.19 on Thursday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $269.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.