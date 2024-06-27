Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 947.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100,607 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBH stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $10.65.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

