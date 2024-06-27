Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $50,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 635.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,680 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $131,328.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,430 shares of company stock worth $1,285,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Read Our Latest Report on M

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.