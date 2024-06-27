Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.1 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.