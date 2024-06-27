Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.