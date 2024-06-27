919 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,326,000 after buying an additional 246,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after buying an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.55.

NYSE CMI opened at $281.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.93 and its 200-day moving average is $268.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

