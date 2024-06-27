Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM stock opened at 164.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 122.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of 109.50. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 177.31.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 103.68.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

